Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 200 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,002,364,000 after acquiring an additional 893,231 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,341,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,609,000 after buying an additional 170,939 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,967,000 after buying an additional 159,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 251,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,819,000 after buying an additional 98,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.10.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS opened at $452.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $436.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.45. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $470.23. The stock has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.43%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

