Veracity Capital LLC Has $291,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Veracity Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $423,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 259,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,801,000 after buying an additional 9,018 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $75.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.95.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 36.32%. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3392 dividend. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 24.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

