Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Increased by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,520 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. E&G Advisors LP grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the second quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.47.

NYSE:MRK opened at $111.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $112.17. The company has a market cap of $282.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $16,498,484.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,733,314.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

