Retirement Solution Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Retirement Solution Inc. trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,859 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.5% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $458.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $495.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.16. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.