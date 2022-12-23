Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $74.94 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,679 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.6% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $74,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $41,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 152.8% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $552.00.

Shares of COST opened at $458.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $203.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $495.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

