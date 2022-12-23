Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Lifted by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,911 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.3% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 152.8% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST opened at $458.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $495.31 and its 200-day moving average is $501.16. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $203.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on COST shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $552.00.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

