Rede Wealth LLC Has $323,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rede Wealth LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 40.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at $400,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVIDIA Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna increased their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays raised their target price on NVIDIA to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.09.

NVIDIA stock opened at $153.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.47. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $313.30. The company has a market cap of $381.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.27, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

