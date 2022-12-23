Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) EVP Sells $1,593,000.00 in Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lam Research Trading Down 8.7 %

Lam Research stock opened at $409.11 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $428.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $435.22.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 71.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Summit Insights upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Lam Research to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.32.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

