PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after buying an additional 286,169 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% during the first quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 18,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 22.5% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.21.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $181.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $249.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $186.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

