iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s Largest Position

ONE Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,583 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 23.5% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after buying an additional 26,852 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $382.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $389.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.10. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.