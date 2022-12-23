Goodman Advisory Group LLC Has $47,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Argus increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.21.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $181.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $249.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $186.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.81%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

