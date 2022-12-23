GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.0% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in AbbVie by 162.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882,699 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,711 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in AbbVie by 426.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1,706.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,051,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,014,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,324 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.78.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $163.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.58. The company has a market cap of $288.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.26 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 75.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

