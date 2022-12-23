HFG Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

HFG Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 4.1% during the second quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PepsiCo Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Argus increased their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.21.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $181.09 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $153.37 and a one year high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $249.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.81%.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

