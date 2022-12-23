iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,527,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,071,620,000 after acquiring an additional 179,055 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,638,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,420 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $382.60 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $389.80 and a 200-day moving average of $392.10.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

