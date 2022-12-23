Procyon Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $382.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.10. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

