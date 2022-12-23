Independent Wealth Network Inc. Takes Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.1% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 14.0% in the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Down 0.9 %

PayPal stock opened at $68.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $196.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded PayPal to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.47.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.