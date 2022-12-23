iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $382.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $389.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.10. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

