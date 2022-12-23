Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires 618 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $4,737,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $166.76 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.01 and its 200 day moving average is $162.06.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

