Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $2 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $41,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $50,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 177.2% in the second quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.21.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.8 %

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $181.09 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $186.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

