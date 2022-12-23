Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 63 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $382.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $389.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.10. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

