Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in MetLife by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 23,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MET opened at $71.80 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.41 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.00.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James started coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

