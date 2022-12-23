Burleson & Company LLC Invests $26,000 in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 327.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 358.4% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $41,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.6 %

ED stock opened at $95.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.90 and its 200-day moving average is $93.54. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

