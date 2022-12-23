NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Boosts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 176.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 253,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,938 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 1.1% of NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $20,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth $42,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.26.
Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $77.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.46. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $114.31.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 84.47%.
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
