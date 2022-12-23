Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $46.19 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,012 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,649 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $46,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 3,138 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNH. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.56.

UNH stock opened at $527.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $533.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $521.92. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.73 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company has a market capitalization of $492.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $329,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,705. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

