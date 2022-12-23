Capital Advisors Inc. OK Raises Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $258,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,462,000 after acquiring an additional 9,899 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

NYSE CAT opened at $237.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $123.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.86 and a 200 day moving average of $198.64. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $241.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

