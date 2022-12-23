NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Lowers Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 175,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,892 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $13,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.1% during the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 11,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in General Mills by 10.3% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 56,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in General Mills by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in General Mills by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 190,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.93.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

General Mills Price Performance

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,725 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,676. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $85.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.29. The company has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.