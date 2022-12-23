NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 1,393 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC owned 0.52% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,881,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 38.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 259,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 71,813 shares during the period.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $47.03 on Friday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.84 and a twelve month high of $56.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.29.

