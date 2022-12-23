Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,007 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,247 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $7,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in Autodesk by 440.7% in the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 5,223 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,658 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 27,340 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,798 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $24,607,000 after purchasing an additional 16,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $188.10 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $285.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.83 and a 200-day moving average of $199.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,206 shares of company stock worth $245,827. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.43.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

