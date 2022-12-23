ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 22,210 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,681 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 22,210 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 11,092.9% in the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $540,361,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337,183 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,873,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,115,148,000 after acquiring an additional 980,653 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 1,041.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 768,463 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,468,000 after acquiring an additional 850,104 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 197.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,097,094 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $39,825,000 after acquiring an additional 728,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,201,027 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,673,596,000 after acquiring an additional 573,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $175,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $219,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,333 shares of company stock worth $6,344,138 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ opened at $26.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.06. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

