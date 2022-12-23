iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Holdings Raised by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,139 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 13.5% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bridge Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $27,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,148,000 after buying an additional 16,427,528 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 798.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 897,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,745,000 after buying an additional 71,176 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $107.17 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $129.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.90.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

