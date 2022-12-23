Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $1.63 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% during the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $208.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.48. The company has a market capitalization of $128.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.12.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

