Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 687 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 17.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,218 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in American Express by 63.0% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 525 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $145.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.58.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

