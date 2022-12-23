My Legacy Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 175,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,188,000 after acquiring an additional 17,920 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $7,575,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,806.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,806.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $3,210,578.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,275.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on MRK. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.47.

MRK stock opened at $111.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.22. The stock has a market cap of $282.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $112.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

