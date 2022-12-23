Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,849 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,532 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,222,000 after acquiring an additional 26,849 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Target by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,356 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Target by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Target by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $141.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.38. The stock has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.64.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

