Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC cut its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,069 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 148.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.15.

Shares of LNG opened at $152.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

