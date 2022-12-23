Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 13,592 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,592 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D opened at $60.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

