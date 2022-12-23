NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys 583 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,503 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 18.9% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,849 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Target by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,356 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Target by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Target by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 0.7 %

Target stock opened at $141.35 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.64.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

