Bridge Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Bridge Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 208,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 42,584 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 103.4% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 317,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 33,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $69,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $32.83 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $43.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day moving average of $33.51.

