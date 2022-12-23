Barclays Cuts Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $115.00

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2022

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYXGet Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Barclays from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PAYX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.08.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $112.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.45. The company has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. Paychex’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,595,000 after acquiring an additional 642,649 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,188,000 after purchasing an additional 411,556 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Paychex by 9.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Paychex by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,277,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,852,000 after purchasing an additional 107,263 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after purchasing an additional 379,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.