Raymond James Upgrades Toro (NYSE:TTC) to Outperform

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TTC. Northcoast Research raised Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Toro Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE TTC opened at $111.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.53 and its 200 day moving average is $92.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Toro has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $115.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. Toro had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Toro will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toro news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total value of $349,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,620.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Toro by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Toro by 266.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Toro by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

(Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

