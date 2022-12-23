Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,501,475,000 after acquiring an additional 26,707,784 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 148,223,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,649,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,324 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,246,288 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $314,382,000 after acquiring an additional 141,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,771,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $418,988,000 after acquiring an additional 436,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

Ford Motor Stock Performance

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.32. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

