J2 Capital Management Inc Sells 22,515 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

J2 Capital Management Inc reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 90.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,515 shares during the quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 33,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.31 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $114.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.28.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

