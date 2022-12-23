Security National Bank of SO Dak Decreases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Security National Bank of SO Dak decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,054 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $38.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $160.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

