Independent Wealth Network Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,652 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 10.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,323 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 14.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.7% in the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,861 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% in the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

Ford Motor Trading Down 4.0 %

F stock opened at $11.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.32. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.