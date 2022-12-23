Private Advisor Group LLC Has $8.04 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 541.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,769,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,217 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,894,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,651,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,551,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,858,000 after acquiring an additional 931,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.82.

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DUK opened at $101.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The company has a market capitalization of $78.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.21 and its 200-day moving average is $102.09.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

