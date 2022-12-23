Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 117,164 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 806,094 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 117,164 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $30,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.55.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $38.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.