Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 8,050 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 289,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,050 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.7% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Pfizer by 10.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 94,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its holdings in Pfizer by 5.4% during the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 8,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.9% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 16,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 6.6% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 78,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.4% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 52,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $51.64 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $60.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.52 and its 200-day moving average is $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $289.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.57.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.