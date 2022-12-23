Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 3,210 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 0.8% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 535,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,888,000 after buying an additional 22,820 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its position in AbbVie by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 30,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 24,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $163.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.58. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.26 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $288.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 75.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.78.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

