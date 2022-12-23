Procyon Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.82.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AEP stock opened at $94.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.14.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.74%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.