Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,750 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,590 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of VZ stock opened at $38.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $160.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.62%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

